Apple's WWDC 2023 conference was packed with a flurry of announcements. While the star of the show was the company's Vision Pro AR/VR headset, Apple also released several new Mac models (including the long-awaited M2-powered Mac Pro). The company also showcased the latest operating system for Mac, macOS Sonoma.

Related: Apple announces iOS 17: Here’s what’s new

The upcoming macOS software update will bring many new features to your Mac, including new Screen Savers, the ability to add widgets on the desktop, a dedicated Game Mode, powerful predictive text, improvements to first-party apps, and much more. Here's everything you need to know about macOS Sonoma:

Apple has announced that macOS Sonoma will be available for download "later this fall." The company has already released a Developer Beta, and if you want to try out the new features on your Mac, you can head over to our sister website XDA-Developers, to learn how to install the beta update on your Mac. Apple also says that a public beta will be released in July for everyone to test the new features before the final release in October or November 2023.

Apple has dropped support for several Mac models with macOS Sonoma. The following Mac models are compatible with macOS Sonoma:

MacBook Air 2018 and later

MacBook Pro 2018 and later

iMac 2019 and later

iMac Pro 2017

Mac Pro 2019 and later

Mac Studio 2022 and later

Mac mini 2018 and later

macOS Sonoma: Features

Aerial Screen Savers

One of the new additions to macOS is that it now comes with breathtaking aerial screensavers, similar to tvOS. Your Mac will now display slow-motion videos of locations around the world, such as the skyline of Hong Kong and the rolling hills of Sonoma. Moreover, these screensavers will continue to play in the background when you log in, replacing your current wallpapers.

Interactive Widgets on Desktop

Widgets have been available on Mac for quite some time now, but with macOS Sonoma you'll be able to add them directly to your desktop. You can turn off the lights, check reminders, make notes, and do a lot more directly from the widgets on your Mac's desktop.

One of the great new features of widgets on Mac is that it leverages Continuity, meaning the widgets on your iPhone will be accessible on Mac as well. You won't have to install corresponding apps on your Mac, and the widgets will be available to add from the widget gallery. Also, when you open an app, the widgets gracefully fade into the background, so the interface doesn't feel clunky.

New Video Conferencing Features

macOS Sonoma brings many new features that make video conferencing more fun. There's a new feature called Presenter Overlay that keeps your video (from the front facing camera) in a window when you're sharing your screen. There are two overlays to choose from: small and large.

3 Images

Close

The small overlay shows your video in a bubble, so it's easy to showcase your work. This feature seems great for online presentations. On the other hand, the large overlay keeps the spotlight on you, with your screen sharing displayed in a window behind your video. Apple is also making it easier to screen share specific windows by adding the "Share on [app]" button to the green button on the top bar.

Private and Better Safari Experience

Safari is also gaining a number of new features with macOS Sonoma. Apple is finally adding the ability to create profiles on Safari. This means you can create a separate profile for your work and for your personal browsing. Things like history, extensions, Tab Groups, cookies, and favorites, are different for both the profiles. This is also a great feature for those who use a shared laptop.

Similar to iPhone, you can now create Web Apps for websites on Safari. Simply create a web app from the File menu, and it will be added to your Mac's desktop. This also supports the Safari notification feature that Apple introduced earlier this year.

Apple is also improving the password experience, allowing users to share passwords for some websites with your trusted contacts. Additionally, Apple is improving the Private Browsing experience. Safari will now completely lock your Private Browsing window behind Face ID / Touch ID when you're not using them. Moreover, Safari even blocks trackers from loading on the page.

Game Mode

Apple is becoming serious about gaming, adding new features to macOS and all of its platform every year. This year, Apple is bringing a dedicated Game Mode to the Mac. This mode prioritizes delivering the maximum CPU and GPU power to the game, keeping background tasks to a lower usage. It also reduces latency for Bluetooth audio headsets and console controllers.

Apple is also releasing a new Game Porting Toolkit, that will allow developers to port their existing games from other platforms to the Mac. The company touts that this toolkit will shorten the development time for games on Mac as well as simplify the conversion process for the developers.

Other Features