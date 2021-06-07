macOS Monterey

Apple’s new macOS – macOS Monterey – is here. It’s getting some of the iOS and iPad features alongside more seamlessness for inter-product working. The macOS Monterey is getting new FaceTime capabilities with Shareplay and Shared with you. Quick Note and Notes give you versatile ways to access your stuff quickly. 

Continuity is getting a big update with Universal Control on macOS Monterey. If you set your iPad next to the mac, and as you drag your mouse cursor to the direction of the iPad, you get the option to control the iPad with that same peripheral, which means you no longer require extra accessories for your iPad to get productive work done. The feature is an extension of SideCar. 

Universal Control macOS Monterey

Universal Control will allow you to drag and drop media between your Apple devices like the iMac, MacBook, and the iPad. You can start your video editing on your MacBook and drag an image from the iPad to your video without the need to mess with the settings or enabling any option. Everything works more seamlessly with the macOS Monterey.

Further, AirPlay is getting an update as you can now AirPlay to the larger display on the Mac from your iPhone or iPad. Moreover, you can even use their higher-fidelity speakers as a result. Apple is also introducing Short Cuts on macOS Monterey. These work with Siri as well. Moreover, the Automator workflows will continue, but you can import them to the Short Cuts. 

Apart from the OS-level updates, Apple’s Safari browser is getting a big update as well. You will be able to group tabs on the browser, and the web extensions are now supported from iPhone and iPad. 

As its WWDC 2021, Apple also announced several updates to its apps like FaceTime and iMessage alongside the iOS 15, watchOS 8, and iPadOS 15.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

You May Also Like
intel apple pocketnow
Intel claims PCs are faster than Macs
Intel is targeting its old bestie and is claiming not only the superiority of its own chip, but is also dissing the whole Mac ecosystem too.
Apple WWDC 2020
Pocketnow Daily: WWDC Last Minute LEAKS, Galaxy Z Fold 3 Crazy Camera & more! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the latest WWDC leaks, the new under-display camera in the Galaxy Z Fold 3, and more.
OPPO Find X3 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max
Pocketnow Daily: iPhone 13 Series Camera Changes, Nintendo Switch Pro Date & more! (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the camera and new features in the iPhone 13 lineup, AirPods 3 debut, and more.