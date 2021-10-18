macOS Monterey

At its ‘Unleashed’ event today, Apple announced new MacBook Pro models, AirPods 3, HomePod mini color variants, and Apple Music Voice Plan. In the notes of the AirPods 3 press release, Apple has revealed the release date of iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and macOS Monterey. Apple says the new software updates will be available to all the users on Monday, October 25.

Apple says, “AirPods require Apple devices running iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, watchOS 8.1, tvOS 15.1, or macOS Monterey, all available as free software updates next week.”

Along with announcing the release dates, Apple has also released the pre-final versions of the software, macOS Monterey Release Candidate, and iOS 15.1 Release Candidate to the developers. The RC version of the Apple software is mostly the same version that will be released to the general public.

macOS Monterey brings new features to the Mac. The new OS brings improved FaceTime, SharePlay, Quick Notes, Shortcuts for Mac, and Universal Control. Universal Control allows Mac users to control the iPad using a single mouse and keyboard. Read more about macOS Monterey and the features it brings to the Mac here.

macOS Monterey is compatible with the following Macs:

  • MacBook – 2015 and later
  • MacBook Air – Early 2015 and later
  • MacBook Pro – Early 2015 and later
  • Mac mini – Late 2014 and later
  • iMac – Late 2015 and later
  • iMac Pro – 2017 and later
  • Mac Pro – Late 2013 and later

iOS 15.1 is a major update to iOS 15. It re-enables SharePlay and brings a number of other improvements such as COVID-19 vaccination proof support for Apple Wallet and ProRes video support to compatible iPhone 13 models. iOS 15.1 is compatible with all iPhones running iOS 15.

With iOS 15.1 and macOS Monterey release date now out, will you be updating to the latest software on the release day or will you be waiting for reviews? Let us know in the comments section below!




