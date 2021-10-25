The anticipated macOS Monterey update is now rolling out to supported Apple devices. The update may take some time to appear on your machine, but rest assured, it’ll show up sooner or later – it may take a few hours until you see it appear in your updates.

How to check if you have macOS Monterey available for your device?

To see whether you already have the update available for download for your device, you can do the following:

Go to the top left corner and click on the Apple logo

Click on About this Mac

Click on Software Update…

See if you have a new update.

Alternatively, here is the official App Store link to download macOS Monterey directly.

When will macOS Monterey start rolling out?

Apple unveiled the new macOS Monterey update at its WWDC event, and it recently announced that macOS Monterey would be available from October 25, 2021. Apple released the new macOS update to compatible Apple devices at 10 AM PDT, 1 PM EDT.

Availability and Support

macOS Monterey will support the majority of devices that were able to run macOS Big Sur last year. Unfortunately, this also meant that Apple dropped support for a few devices, such as the MacBook Air and iMac devices that were released back in 2013, 2014, and also the 2015 MacBook.

We have collected a list of devices that are compatible and support macOS Monterey:

iMac : Late 2015 and later

iMac Pro : 2017 and Later

MacBook Air : Early 2015 and later

MacBook Pro : Early 2015 and later

Mac Pro: Late 2013 and later

Mac mini : Late 2014 and later

MacBook : Early 2016 and later

macOS Monterey Features

macOS Monterey comes with a lot of additional features, and there aren’t many redesigned or any visually noticeable changes. We have made a list of most of the features that are coming in the new OS update, and you can find out more about them on our dedicated macOS Monterey page.

As a summary, here are all of the features that will be available in the new software:

Universal Control

Safari

Shortcuts

Notes

Focus and other modes coming to Mac from iOS 15

FaceTime: New video and audio features

Live Text

iCloud+: Hide My Email, Mail Privacy Protection

New Accessibility Features such as alternative image descriptions, Full Keyboard Access, and Cursor Customization.

Universal Control

Apple showed off the Universal Control feature at its WWDC 2021 event. The new feature allows users to seamlessly use Mac and iPad devices as one device, allowing users to use the Mac’s keyboard and mouse to interact, share and use the iPad without any other accessories. Unfortunately, Universal Control will not be available at this time, but Apple confirmed that it’ll be “coming later this fall,” and we may see it enabled on a future version of macOS Monterey.