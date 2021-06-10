macOS Monterey was announced just a few days ago, and it seems like the new features are keep being found out about the new update. The latest find shows us that macOS will let you reset your Mac without reinstalling the operating system.

MacRumors has found that the Mac has gained an “Erase All Content and Settings” option on the new MacOS Monterey. The new feature allows users to delete all user data and user-installed applications from a Mac device, without requiring the need to reinstall the whole operating system. This makes it far easier to reset and set up a Mac with factory settings, as if it was brand new, out of the box.

On the macOS Monterey preview website, you can find the following description:

“Erase all contents and settings

System Preferences now offers an option to erase all user data and user-installed apps from the system, while maintaining the operating system currently installed. Because storage is always encrypted on Mac systems with Apple silicon or the T2 chip, the system is instantly and securely “erased” by destroying the encryption keys.”

According to MacRumors, the new option can be found in System Preferences. It should be placed in the menu bar at the top of the screen. It will say “Erase All Content and Settings” in the drop-down menu. Once the option is selected, macOS will require you to input the administrator password before it can go on to resetting the Mac.

On previous versions of MacOS, it required users to completely format the startup disk and a complete reinstallation of macOS. This was time consuming and often required too many steps. The new option will be far more convenient to restore a Mac to factory settings, no matter if you are only planning on selling it, or gifting it to family or friends. Once the reset is complete, the operating system will welcome you with the Setup Assistant to guide you through the setup process.