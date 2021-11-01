macOS 12 Monterey was released to the public just last week, and the operating system was first announced at WWDC21 in June this year. The update went smoothly for tens of thousands of users worldwide, although we’re now seeing some reports of the update failing or straight up bricking expensive devices.

According to MacRumors, there are many tweets and angry users posting about their problems while updating to macOS Monterey. Many of the devices that have been bricked are now unresponsive and cannot be turned on or do anything, essentially turning them into expensive and very aesthetic paperweights. Unfortunately, these Macs may need to be repaired and factory reset in Apple Authorized retailers as they’re often much harder to fix than iPhones, iPads, and iPods.

There are also many reports on Apple Support Communities where users are complaining that once they went on updating their devices, the display turned completely black, making it impossible to turn them back on. There are also a few other posts where several other users reported the same issue; however, there are no ways yet to solve them, and Apple hasn’t acknowledged any issues yet, at least publicly.

It’s hard to determine how widespread the issue is at this stage, but if you have an older Mac or MacBook Pro, it may be better off to wait a few weeks or months until more bug fixes are introduced in macOS 12.X Monterey releases. As always, we recommend doing a full backup using time machine to safeguard your private and confidential files before committing to large updates.

The latest macOS 12.1 Monterey Beta brought back SharePlay, although Universal Control is still missing and will likely be rolling out later than expected. As for the issues, it’s unclear when they’ll be fixed, or whether Apple will officially acknowledge them, or if they’ll offer an update or repair quietly.

Personally, the macOS Monterey update was very smooth and quick, it was completed in under an hour on my 16-inch 2019 MacBook Pro device, and haven’t heard any other friends or family members complain about such an issue using older devices.