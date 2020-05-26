Apple detailed a new Battery Health Management feature for MacBooks last month that will tweak the charging behavior of MacBooks to extend the battery lifespan. Well, it has now started rolling out with the macOS Catalina 10.15.5 update that also brings a new tool for disabling automatic prominence in Group FaceTime calls and controls for calibrating the Pro Display XDR.

As per the patch notes, the Battery Health Management tool will help maximize the battery lifespan of Mac notebooks by slowing down the process of chemical aging. However, this feature can be disabled. Another change is that the Energy Saver preference pane now shows the machine’s battery condition and tells if it needs to be serviced.

Aside from bug fixes and performance improvements, macOS Catalina 10.15.5 adds a new option that will let FaceTime users prevent the speaker’s tile from automatically resizing and coming to prominence. Also, Pro Display XDR users can now adjust white point and luminance to tweak the built-in calibration.

