Apple detailed a new Battery Health Management feature for MacBooks last month that will tweak the charging behavior of MacBooks to extend the battery lifespan. Well, it has now started rolling out with the macOS Catalina 10.15.5 update that also brings a new tool for disabling automatic prominence in Group FaceTime calls and controls for calibrating the Pro Display XDR.

As per the patch notes, the Battery Health Management tool will help maximize the battery lifespan of Mac notebooks by slowing down the process of chemical aging. However, this feature can be disabled. Another change is that the Energy Saver preference pane now shows the machine’s battery condition and tells if it needs to be serviced.

Aside from bug fixes and performance improvements, macOS Catalina 10.15.5 adds a new option that will let FaceTime users prevent the speaker’s tile from automatically resizing and coming to prominence. Also, Pro Display XDR users can now adjust white point and luminance to tweak the built-in calibration.

Source: Apple Support

You May Also Like
Microsoft announces a ton of new accessibility features for Windows 10
Following the May 2020 update, Windows 10 users will be able to adjust the size of cursor and add a color indicator to the text cursor.
iOS 13.5 brings Exposure Notification API, faster unlock experience while wearing a mask
On iOS 13.5, the passcode field will appear when you swipe up on the lock screen if Face ID fails to unlock the device while you’re wearing a mask.
Pocketnow Daily: Samsung Galaxy Note 20+ Might Bring Some iPhone 11 Looks… (video)
On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the possible new looks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20+, the rumored specs in the new Moto RAZR and more