macOS 13 could be called 'Mammoth' as Apple renewed its trademark for the name

Apple trademarked for the ‘Mammoth’ name back in 2013, and the company was granted a trademark extension once again. While not much is known at the moment, the ‘Mammoth’ name hints that the upcoming macOS 13 may be named after that.

A shell corporation called Yosemite Research LLC filed for the name, which holds the macOS name trademarks for Apple, in fact, the company held “Yosemite”, and “Monterey” names before they were officially announced by Apple itself during the launch events. These names then usually end up transferred to Apple Inc. It’s also important to note that the name likely refers to Mammoth Lakes in California – a popular ski resort town in the Sierra Nevada mountains (via 9to5Mac).

Apple is known to be running out of names in California, and it’s unclear what the company will pick after it used up all of the California locations. Many people speculated that macOS 12 would be called Monterey, and as we now all know, it turned out to be an excellent guess as the company named macOS 12 Monterey.

Apple often announces the next version of macOS names during the WWDC event, which usually happens around June, and runs for a few days. Apple usually unveils upcoming features and helps developers prepare and support the upcoming OS versions.

If Apple does end up calling macOS 13 Mammoth, then we should expect the company to announce it sometime in June next year, while the operating system will likely only start rolling out in October – similar to how Monterey and Big Sur only started rolling out to users in the past two years.

What are your thoughts about the “Mammoth” name for the upcoming macOS 13 release? Would you like to see that name, or would you want something else, and if so, what would you like the next OS version to be called? Let us know in the comments below!