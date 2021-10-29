macOS Monterey SharePlay

Apple released macOS 12.1 Beta yesterday, the first beta update after officially launching macOS Monterey earlier this week. Apple has also confirmed that the new macOS 12.1 Beta brings back the much anticipated SharePlay functionality; however, the Universal Control feature is still nowhere to be found as it’s still in development.

iOS 15.1 brought back the SharePlay functionality to iOS and iPad OS, and hopefully, macOS users will also soon be able to take advantage of the much-awaited functionality (via 9to5Mac). SharePlay lets users share songs, watch movies or videos together, and even share screens during a FaceTime call.

Apple also posted an update about the feature now being available:

macOS Monterey SharePlay Developers

“SharePlay is now available in iOS 15.1, iPadOS 15.1, and tvOS 15.1, giving people the ability to share synchronized experiences right inside their FaceTime calls. You can submit your apps that support SharePlay today.

It’s also enabled in macOS 12.1 beta, so you can now build SharePlay experiences across Apple platforms using the GroupActivities entitlement, without the need for the SharePlay Development Profile.”

Unfortunately, Universal Control is still not back on macOS and it seems unlikely to make it back anytime soon. We haven’t heard about the feature for a long time, and Apple only confirmed that it would come to macOS after the stable 12.0 Monterey would become available. The macOS Beta releases never included Universal Control, suggesting that the feature still needs a lot of polishing and work before it can be released to the public. 

Apple showed off the SharePlay, and Universal Control features WWDC 2021 Developer conference. The features received a warm welcome from users, and the Universal Control feature has been the most interesting one of all macOS Monterey features which were announced on stage.

Did you update to the latest iOS 15, iPad OS, and macOS software? What’s your experience running the latest updates? Let us know in the comments below!




