macOS 12.2.1 Monterey is rolling out with Bluetooth, battery drain fixes and new security patch

Apple officially rolled out macOS Monterey 12.2.1 update to all eligible Mac devices yesterday that fixes the battery drain issue that was reported not that long ago. Apple’s release notes confirm that the company managed to fix the issue that was causing Bluetooth devices connected to Mac computers to drain an excessive amount of battery.

MacRumors also reported dozens of complaints on its forum from angry users who reported the same issue after installing the macOS 12.2 update. The issue appeared for both Intel-powered Macs, and Apple-silicone-powered devices, and the problem only stopped happening when Bluetooth was turned off entirely on affected devices, or when the Bluetooth-enabled devices were turned off, which is far from ideal when using wireless mice and keyboards. The issue caused devices to go from 100% battery to 0% overnight while the devices were in sleep mode.

The new macOS Monterey 12.1.1 also fixes a WebKit bug that allows hackers to execute and run malicious software on devices. Apple recommends all users to update as the issues may have been actively exploited.

Apple also released iOS 15.3.1 that fixed critical vulnerabilities, including the WebKit bug for iPhones and iPads.

