macOS 10.14.6 Supplemental Update released to fix Mac sleep issues
Apple has pushed out a macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update weighing just a hair under 1GB and it addresses one thing and one thing only: your Mac’s sleep issues. It is also likely to be among the very last ones before the release of macOS Catalina 10.15.
The macOS Mojave 10.14.6 Supplemental Update fixes an issue that may prevent certain Macs from waking from sleep properly.
While the problem the update addresses is not widespread, we have indeed experienced it on some of our machines, where Macs fail to wake up once they go to sleep, with the only solution being a forced shutdown by holding the power button long enough.
Discuss This Post