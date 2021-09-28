We have been receiving several rumors about next-generation MacBooks. Some suggest that Apple is getting ready to hold a second event to launch new Pro laptop models and a redesigned Mac mini before 2021 comes to an end. The current M1-powered laptops and the M1 Mac mini have been widely popular, but let’s be honest, we’re more excited to see the possible announcement of a new 14-inch and a redesigned 16-inch MacBook Pro. However, the latest information from Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that these new Macs won’t be as popular in sales, as the shipments of Apple Silicon MacBooks could be cut in half in 2022.

According to Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple will see a decline in Apple’s Silicon MacBooks in the first half of 2021. There are several reasons behind Kuo’s predictions. For instance, the first reason for this change is that the tech world is currently suffering component shortages, not only in the chip department that forced other companies to cancel some of their most popular devices. On the other hand, we have people already returning to a somewhat traditional form of living that doesn’t require them to work from home. Finally, the last reason claims that there is also a good chance that some people may want to hold out until the launch of the redesigned MacBook Air that is expected to arrive in Q3 2022.

“We forecast that the shipment of Apple Silicon processor-based MacBook models will be cut by approximately 15% in 1H22 and attribute it to three reasons: 1) component shortages, 2) structural demand change in the post- COVID-19 era, and 3) product transition between legacy and new models.”

Kuo expands on the component shortage topic. He claims that the primary issue will have to do with the lack of power management integrated circuits, in which delivery times are now extending up to 52 weeks.

He also claims that Apple will begin mass production of the redesigned MacBook Air in the third quarter of 2022. This new laptop is expected to feature a new design, a mini-LED display, more powerful Apple silicon, and more. We have previously seen renders of what could be the new MacBook Air. These images reveal important changes in color options, white keyboards and a white bezel around the laptop’s display, and several other changes. However, Apple’s California Streaming event left us a huge lesson. You must never fully trust rumors. So as always, take this information with some salt.

