It was recently reported that Apple’s next MacBook Pro could have an SD card slot. The report not only revealed this but also had information about Apple’s next MacBook Air, and went on to say that iMac isn’t getting Face ID support any time soon. Now, a new report claims that Apple’s new MacBook Pro with SD card slot will be launched later this year.

The latest development comes from MacRumors, which reports that Apple plans to release two new MacBook Pro models equipped with an HDMI port and SD card reader in the second half of 2021. It cites analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. “We predict that Apple’s two new MacBook Pro models in 2H21 will have several significant design and specification changes,” wrote Kuo. “Some of the practical changes for users are equipping with the SD card reader and HDMI port.”

For the unaware, the SD card slot was part of the I/O on pre-2016-era MacBook Pro. Further, Apple is reportedly working on refreshing both 14-inch and 16-inch variants of its MacBook Pro. The former is codenamed J314 and a 16-inch version internally dubbed J316. Both these devices will move away from Intel processors and will be powered by the next-generation versions of Apple’s in-house Mac processors.

The upcoming MacBook Pros are tipped to feature brighter, higher-contrast panels. Moreover, these could mark the return of MagSafe on laptops. Over the past five years, Apple has relied on USB-C ports for both power and data transfer on its laptops. However, the company is said to be bringing back its magnetic power adapter. It will allow the laptops to charge at a faster rate.

It was previously reported that Apple is planning to launch its new MacBook Pros by the middle of this year.