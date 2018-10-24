Accessories

Add 6 additional ports to your MacBook with this hub — now 74% off

Contents
USB-C Hub

The MacBook Pro is an amazing laptop, but it just lacks the necessary ports to connect your devices. Solve this dilemma with the 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro. At less than $40, this adapter is a steal!

Compatible with 2016 and 2017 USB-C MacBooks, the  USB-C 6-in-1 Hub for MacBook Pro is an excellent way to maximize the potential of your laptop. Each hub contains 2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A 3.0 ports, an SD port, and a Micro SD port. You can even transfer data rapidly up to 5GBps with this hub.

Get the 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for MacBook Pro today for just $39.99, which is 74% off the original price.

by Christopher Jin

Discuss This Post

Share This Post

Watch the Latest Pocketnow Videos

Posted In
Accessories
Tags
Deal, Deals, Pocketnow Deals
, ,
About The Author
Pocketnow Deals
Pocketnow brings you awesome deals every week. Whether software or hardware, accessories or other gear, we're trying to offer the best deals you can find out there.