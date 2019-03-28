Apple acknowledges MacBook Pro keyboard problems

Apple’s MacBook butterfly keyboard, and its issues, are well known since last year. Initially, while not acknowledging the problem, Apple started repairing MacBook keyboards for free. Then, while still not an official confirmation of the problem, the latest MacBook Pro models had silicone caps underneath the keys to try and combat issues that might arise.

We are aware that a small number of users are having issues with their third-generation butterfly keyboard and for that we are sorry. The vast majority of Mac notebook customers are having a positive experience with the new keyboard. If you have a problem, contact Apple customer service, he added. — an Apple spokesman said in a statement

The statement above is coming from Apple, and, while it is an acknowledgement of the issue, it is referring to a “small number of users”. How small only Apple, and affected users know. Are you having issues with your MacBook keyboard? Let us know!