Apple introduced its 14-inch and 16-inch 2021 MacBook Pro just a few days ago. Even though the new MacBook Pro models come with the controversial design choice with the notch in the display, the new laptops from Apple are equipped with highly efficient M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets. Now, Apple has announced that the new MacBook Pro will be equipped with a “High Power Mode” in macOS Settings that will put the M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets to their highest potential.

Apple is claiming a big performance jump for its MacBook Pro chipsets, and even the early benchmark results show that. Early benchmark results have shown that the new MacBook Pro models have 2 times the CPU performance of the last year’s Pro and 3 times faster than M1. And, now, it has been revealed that the 2021 MacBook Pro will also be shipping with a “High Power Mode” that will put its chips to hard work. However, it will be limited to only 16-inch MacBook Pro models with an M1 Max chip.

Code strings discovered by Steve Moser of MacRumors suggested that the High Power Mode “will optimize performance to better support resource-intensive tasks. This may result in louder fan noise.” The report says that this may not be required during daily work usage, however, it may help the user when rendering larger files or performing graphically intensive tasks.

