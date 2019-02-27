If you’re looking to upgrade your laptop, or are looking to buy one, you have to check this deal out! The mid-2017 15.4-inch Apple MacBook Pro is on sale at B&H Photo, for a limited time — today only — and it goes for $2,199.00. That’s $1,200 off the original price of $3,399.

This particular model has a 15.4-inch Retina Display with 2880 x 1800 resolution and a 3.1GHz Intel Core i7 Quad-Core processor. It packs 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, and comes with the AMD Radeon Pro 560 Graphics card with 4GB of dedicated memory. It is also the Touch Bar version with Touch ID sensor and Force Touch Trackpad.

B&H Photo is also throwing in a protective sleeve valued $49.95. The deal ends at Midnight Eastern. Click here to secure yours!