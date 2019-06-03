Samsung announces two new MacBook Pro alternatives

Ahead of today’s WWDC 2019, Samsung has just announced two notebooks which, to the untrained eye, look a lot like Apple’s MacBook Pro laptops. They’re called the Notebook 7 (available in 13- and 15-inch configurations) and Notebook 7 Force (15-inch).

They are all powered by Intel 8th generation Core processors, and, except for the 7 Force, which can go up to 24GB on memory, the rest are capped at up to 16GB of RAM. You can select between integrated Intel UHD Graphics, NVIDIA GeForce MX250, or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphic cards, and several SSD configurations. You can check out the full specs below.

The Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force will initially be available in Korea and Hong Kong, followed by the U.S. and Brazil later in 2019. The Notebook 7 can also be purchased in Mainland China. The Notebook 7 starts at $1,000, while the 7 Force at $1,500. You can also check out more details at the source link below.