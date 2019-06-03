Windows

Samsung announces two new MacBook Pro alternatives

Ahead of today’s WWDC 2019, Samsung has just announced two notebooks which, to the untrained eye, look a lot like Apple’s MacBook Pro laptops. They’re called the Notebook 7 (available in 13- and 15-inch configurations) and Notebook 7 Force (15-inch).

They are all powered by Intel 8th generation Core processors, and, except for the 7 Force, which can go up to 24GB on memory, the rest are capped at up to 16GB of RAM. You can select between integrated Intel UHD Graphics, NVIDIA GeForce MX250, or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphic cards, and several SSD configurations. You can check out the full specs below.

The Notebook 7 and Notebook 7 Force will initially be available in Korea and Hong Kong, followed by the U.S. and Brazil later in 2019. The Notebook 7 can also be purchased in Mainland China. The Notebook 7 starts at $1,000, while the 7 Force at $1,500. You can also check out more details at the source link below.

Notebook 7 13″
 Notebook 7 15″ Internal Graphics Notebook 7 15″ External Graphics Notebook 7 Force
Dimensions 308.9 X 207.5 X 13.7mm 359.5 X 238.3 X 15.9mm 359.5 X 238.3 X 15.9mm 359.5 X 238.2 X 17.9mm
Weight 1.29 kg 1.69 kg 1.79 kg 1.85kg – 1.91kg
Display 13.3″ Full HD (1920×1080) 15.6″ Full HD (1920×1080) 15.6″ Full HD (1920×1080) 15.6″ Full HD (1920×1080)
CPU Intel® 8th generation Core™ Processor Intel® 8th generation Core™ Processor Intel® 8th generation Core™ Processor Intel® 8th generation Core™ Processor
Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX™ 1650
Memory Up to 16GB (LPDDR3) Up to 16GB (LPDDR3) Up to 16GB (LPDDR3) Up to 24GB DDR4 (1 SODIMM + 4/8GBOn BOARD)
Storage Up to 512GB SSD (NVMe) Up to 512GB SSD (NVMe) + 1 SSD expandable slot  Up to 512GB SSD (NVMe) + 1 SSD expandable slot  Up to 512GB SSD (NVMe) + 2 expandable slots (1 HDD / 1 SSD)
WLAN  802.11ac wave2 2X2  802.11ac wave2 2X2  802.11ac wave2 2X2  802.11 2×2 ac wave2 & Gigabit LAN
Camera / Mic  720p HD / Dual Array Mic  720p HD / Dual Array Mic  720p HD / Dual Array Mic  720p HD / Dual Array Mic
Audio  Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos®  Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos®  Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos®  Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos®
Security  Fingerprint  Fingerprint  Fingerprint  Fingerprint
Keyboard  Backlit  Backlit  Backlit  Backlit
Battery  55Wh  55Wh  55Wh  43Wh
Ports  USB-C (1) | USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | microSD | HP/Mic  USB-C (1) | USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | microSD | HP/Mic  USB-C (1) | USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | microSD | HP/Mic  USB-C (1) | USB 3.0 (2) | HDMI | RJ45(LAN) | microSD | Security Slot | HP/Mic

