Apple unveiled its new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro today at the ‘Unleashed’ event. The new 2021 MacBook Pro comes with faster M1 Pro and M1 Max chips that offer unbelievably fast performance. Apple says the newly redesigned MacBook Pro models, the 14-inch and 16-inch have the same features and capabilities.

The 2021 MacBook Pro comes with a redesigned chassis. There’s a new aluminum enclosure that allows 50% more air into the body keeping the laptop cool. The laptop is only 16.8mm thin and weighs only 4.7lbs on the 16-inch model. On the front, there are two changes that you’ll notice the most. First, the MacBook Pro says goodbye to the infamous Touch Bar. All the new MacBook Pro models come with a fully functional (pun intended) ‘Function’ row above the QWERTY keyboard.

Above the new keyboard are the bigger displays. On the top and the center of the display is the notch. Yes, the new 2021 MacBook Pro models come with a notch. The macOS Menu Bar sits around this notch giving users more screen area. Sadly, Apple hasn’t revealed that if the new MacBook Pro supports Face ID biometric sensors.

Bezels are thinner too. Apple says the display on the new MacBook Pro is 34% thinner on the side and 60% thinner on the top. Backlighting the new display is the mini LED technology from iPad Pro. Interestingly, the new 2021 MacBook Pro supports the 120Hz ProMtion refresh rate.

On the I/O port’s front, the new 2021 MacBook Pro comes with HDMI, SD Card slot, 3.5mm headphone jack, USB C ports, and MagSafe. The good old MagSafe has returned and has been bumped to version 3.0, though you can still charge through USB C.

This post is developing…