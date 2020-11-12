Apple has recently presented its new Apple M1 chip, as well as three new devices that are powered by it. Among them, we get a new MacBook Air, a MacBook Pro, and a Mac mini, which are already available for purchase. Apple also announced that its new products with Apple Silicon would be faster than its predecessors, but we didn’t have a clear idea as to how much. Luckily, we now have the results of benchmark tests that show that one of these new devices is more powerful than a 16-inch MacBook Pro.

The latest MacBook Air with Apple’s new M1 processor has recently been tested over at Geekbench. The results show that the laptop has reached a single-core score of 1687 and a multi-core score of 7433, with the 8-core chip clocked at 3.2GHz.

Now, these test scores show that the new MacBook Air with Apple Silicon is more powerful than every single mobile Mac, all current Mac mini configurations, and it also outpowers a good number of iMac specs. This also includes the late 2019 MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i9 processor, which is clocked at 2.4GHz.

The results are supposed to come from a new MacBook Air with 8GB RAM, while it ran macOS 11.0.1, and not the latest macOS Big Sur version that’s already available today. Let’s remember that this is the first Apple-designed Mac chip, and according to Cupertino, it has been a breakthrough for desktop processing, with leading performance and extreme power efficiency. However, these are nonverified test results, so take them with a grain of salt.

The new MacBook Air comes with a design that’s almost identical to its Intel-powered predecessor, so you can also get it in the same three color options, which include Silver, Space Gray, and Gold. You also get the same 13.3-inch Retina display with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and a battery that will give you up to 18 hours of video playback or 15 hours of wireless web browsing.

Source Apple Insider