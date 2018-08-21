New MacBook Air with Retina Display and an improved Mac Mini are coming your way

Apple has been working really hard to make this 2018 a year worth remembering. A new, more modern iPhone lineup, improved specs on the MacBook Pro and more. Of course, we have to remember the new MacBook Air and we now even hear that de Mac mini will get an upgrade.

According to Bloomberg, the new MacBook Air will indeed come with a 13” screen, but now they say that it will have smaller bezels. Of course, there’s more, this computer will have a Retina Display, and it will be aimed at students and schools. of course, it will have a lower price tag than most MacBooks, but I still doubt it will get lower than $1000. Rumors also say that the Mac mini will get a new version with more power under its hood. This device will be focused on pro users and it will be more expensive than previous Mac mini products since it will have powerful and less compact components.