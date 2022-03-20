Report reveals launch timeframe of 2022 MacBook Air and Pro

Apple is tipped to introduce a redesigned MacBook Air and a new entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro this year. Previous rumors had suggested that Apple could launch the MacBook Air as soon as June 2022 (at its annual WWDC conference). However, a new report from the reliable Apple leaker Mark Gurman has revealed that the launch has been delayed to the second half of 2022.

Gurman, in his latest edition of the Power On newsletter, reveals that Apple, originally, had plans to launch the MacBook Air with an all-new design, M2 chip, MagSafe support, and more at the end of 2021 or in early 2022. However, due to some concerns, the launch was delayed. And now, the launch has been shifted to the second half of 2022.

POCKETNOW VIDEO OF THE DAY

The report comes after Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple would start mass production of the upcoming MacBook Air in Q2 2022 or Q3 2022. Adding up the two leaks suggests that we could see Apple introduce the new MacBook Air around September. Rumors have suggested that Apple's next-gen MacBook Air will come with the M2 chipset, a new boxy design, no mini LED display, white bezels, and notch. More information about the 2022 MacBook Air could be available when the laptop goes into mass production.

In addition to revealing that the MacBook Air has been delayed to H2 2022, Gurman also says that Apple will not launch a new high-end MacBook Pro this year. Gurman says that powerful MacBook Pro models with "M2‌ Pro" and "‌M2‌ Max" are "more likely to arrive next year." Instead, Apple could launch a new entry-level MacBook Pro with a 13-inch display and the ‌M2‌ chip later this year, Gurman suggests.

As MacRumors notes, it seems that Apple wants to repeat the M1 Macs cycle with the upcoming M2 chipset. Similar to how Apple launched a new MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, and a Mac mini with M1 chipset in 2020, we could see Apple introduce new models of these products with M2 chipset in fall 2022, with high-end MacBook Pro coming next year.

However, this is only speculation and nothing has been officially confirmed as of now so take this with a pinch of salt. What are your thoughts on Apple delaying the launch of redesigned MacBook Air to the second half of 2022? Will this delay in the launch affect your buying decision? Let us know in the comments section below!

14-inch MacBook Pro Apple's latest MacBook Pro features an M2 Pro chipset, a 120Hz ProMotion Liquid Retina XDR display, MagSafe charging support, up to 17 hours of battery life, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and much more. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below.

Source: Power On | Via: MacRumors