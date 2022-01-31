macOS 12.2 Monterey users experiencing battery drain issue

Apple released macOS 12.2 Monterey along with iOS 15.3, iPadOS 15.3, and watchOS 8.3 to public users last week. Some users who installed the new update on their Macs have reported battery drain-related issues on their Macs. Users are reporting that their Mac's battery is draining faster than usual when their Mac is in sleep mode and connected to a Blueooth accessory.

According to the report from MacRumors, several users on Reddit and Twitter have reported that their Mac went from full to 0% during sleep after updating to macOS 12.2. The publication reports that it could be an issue with Bluetooth accessories that keep waking up the computers frequently. The issue seems to be affecting both Intel and M1-based Macs.

A few users tried to identify a cause in Terminal and found that Bluetooth accessories are frequently causing a "DarkWake from Deep Idle" that results in the Mac repeatedly waking from sleep, which drains the battery.

Users have reported that when Bluetooth is turned off, the issue doesn't exist. Apple is yet to comment anything on this, but if the users are to be believed, the issue exists. The company, if it finds a number of users reporting the same issue, should patch the issue with a fix soon, probably with the macOS 12.2.1 update.

Apple also released macOS 12.3 beta last week but it isn't known if the software update contains the fix for the battery drain issue. Have you installed macOS 12.2 update on your Mac? Are you experiencing any battery-related issues? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: MacRumors