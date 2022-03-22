We are reader supported. External links may earn us a commission.

Apple reportedly uses software to prevent SSD upgrades on Mac Studio

By Roland Udvarlaki March 22, 2022, 6:52 am
We recently reported that the SSD storage on the new Apple Mac Studio may be replaceable after all. Several individuals on YouTube reported that the SSD is accessible and replaceable on the new Mac Studio, suggesting that anyone could easily upgrade the storage, even though Apple’s official website claims that’s not possible. Another user went ahead and replaced the SSD drive, only to find out that it is indeed blocked on a software level, preventing the replacement of the SSD.

Luke Miani revealed in a new video that the SSD storage on the new Mac Studio cannot be upgraded, due to Apple blocking the replacement SSDs on a software level. The reason why this is weird to see if because the SSD itself is fairly easy to remove and replace, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it was soldered in, like it is in MacBooks (via AppleTrack).

Apple claims on its website that the “Mac Studio storage is not user accessible”, and also states that “If you think you may need more storage capacity in the future, consider configuring to a higher capacity”. While it’s great that Apple is environmentally conscious and uses recycled materials, it’s more harmful than the company prevents access by choice, limiting what users can do with their own devices. It’s clear that the move is to avoid upgrades and make customers pay more for expensive storage.

While it’s understandable why Apple might want to solder in the memory, storage, and other important components in its MacBook laptop lineup, it doesn’t make much sense for a desktop-class computer, such as the Mac Studio. The Mac Studio could have easily offered expandable storage, but it appears that Apple thought otherwise, and locked down the access with software.

Mac Studio is the latest desktop-class computer from Apple. It features Apple's fastest M1 Max/Ultra chipset, up to 128GB RAM, 8TB SSD, and much more. Check out all the deals on the device using the links given below:

