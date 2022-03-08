Apple Mac Studio official for all your performance needs

At the Peek Performance event today, Apple unveiled the new Mac Studio. The new desktop PC from Apple is built for professionals. Mac Studio comes with the latest M1 Max and M1 Ultra chipsets, providing the user with up to 128GB RAM, 8x better graphics performance than the original M1, and much more. Read along and learn more about the new desktop Mac from Apple.

Mac Studio: Everything you need to know about Apple's new desktop-class Mac

At first, Mac Studio looks like a tall Mac mini. This is a brand new category Apple has introduced between the Mac mini and the Mac Pro. It's a 3.7-inch x 7.7-inch Aluminum box that houses probably the most powerful desktop in the world. The baseline Mac Studio comes with M1 Max inside. There's an option of M1 Ultra available as well, but that comes at a higher price.

On the connectivity side of things, Mac Studio offers four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gb Ethernet port, two USB A ports, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack with high impedance. On the front, there are two USB C ports and an SD card slot. On the wireless connectivity front, Mac Studio features Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.

On the performance side of things, Mac Studio blows the competition. Apple says the M1 Max Mac Studio has a 60% faster CPU than a 26-core Intel Mac Pro. Talking about the graphics performance, Mac Studio with M1 Max offers 80% faster graphics than the best graphics card on Mac Pro. Apple touts that M1 Ultra Mac Studio can handle 18 streams of 8K 422 pro-res video "without any issues."

"Mac Studio remains incredibly quiet, even under the heaviest workloads"

The system won't make any noise as Apple says the Mac Studio should run without any noise. There are double-sided blowers that push the air through the back and make sure the system runs quietly. "Over 4,000 perforations on the back and bottom of the enclosure guide air through the internal components and help cool the high-performance chips," says Apple.

Mac Studio has extensive support for displays. You can connect up to four Pro Display XDRs, plus a 4K TV to Mac Studio and it'll breeze through it. Or, you can also pair it with the $1599 Studio Display the company unveiled today. With this much raw power, Mac Studio is clearly built for professionals.

Mac Studio: Price

Apple has priced the Mac Studio with M1 Max, 64GB RAM, and 1TB SSD at $1,999. The higher-end variant with M1 Ultra chipset, 64GB RAM, and 1TB SDD will retail for $3,999. The maxed-out M1 Ultra Mac Studio with 8TB of SSD and 128GB RAM costs $7999.