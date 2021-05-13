Apple has had massive success with its new Macs. The company seems to have struck gold with the launch of the latest M1 MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini. These devices outperform their predecessors in both power and battery life, so we can understand their sales numbers have improved. Now, the latest report from Strategy Analytics shows that Apple’s Mac shipments have been even better than what we had expected.

Strategy Analytics has recently posted a report showing PC shipment numbers for the first quarter of 2021. This report comes after Apple’s record-setting earnings for the second quarter last month, and according to this data, Macs were part of the fantastic success. Apple saw 94 percent growth on Mac shipments, which explains how the company managed to report 9.1 billion revenue, a 70 percent year-on-year growth.

The report shows that Apple shipped 5.7 million Macs in the first quarter of 2021, which is 94 percent more than the 2.9 million Macs shipped during Q1 2020. This also makes Apple the fourth latest PC vendor globally, only surpassed by Lenovo, HP, and Dell in the first three places and in the same order.

“With remote and hybrid work options and e-learning continuing worldwide, demand for Notebook PCs is at its highest, driving 81% year-on-year shipment growth, according to a new report by Strategy Analytics. Work-from-home demand and the notebook PC upgrade cycle were the main driving factors for commercial demand, while the consumer segment contributed with strong e-learning and gaming activity from home in the first quarter. All of this occurred despite supply chain shortages, meaning that there is still pent-up demand going forward in 2021.”

Now, this data must be taken with some salt, as Apple doesn’t report unit sales for the Mac and some other devices. Strategy Analytics used estimated shipment numbers from supply chain data, revenue numbers, and surveys to get these numbers, so we can only hope they were close to the real shipment numbers.

Source Strategy Analytics

Via 9to5Mac