At WWDC 2023, Mac Pro, the final piece in the Apple silicon venture, was finally unveiled. Announced alongside the Mac Studio, which now features new M2 processors, the computer is putting itself first in line to be the most powerful Mac ever made.

M2 Mac Pro Price and Availability

The Mac Pro has a starting price of $6,999 for its Tower Enclosure variant, while the Rack Enclosure will cost $7,499. Education pricing offers the computer at a discount, bringing the models to $6,599 and $6,999, respectively.

If you're interested in picking one up, you can place an order on Apple.com starting today, with deliveries and availability at stores beginning from June 13th, 2023.

M2 Mac Pro Hardware

Image Credit: Apple

Sitting at the top of the lineup means the Mac Pro will offer the highest tier of performance, and this is enabled by the M2 Ultra processor. Every Mac Pro model comes with a 24-core CPU and can be configured with up to a 76-core GPU.

The base model even starts with twice the memory and storage, with the maximum RAM limit being 192 GB with 800GB/s of unified memory bandwidth. Access to all this memory means the device is going to be quite the behemoth when it comes to rapid and memory-intensive processing.

The Afterburner cards that Apple is known to offer also make an appearance, albeit in a built-in manner, with each Mac Pro model now featuring the performance of seven Afterburner cards. Also, the Mac Pro can stream 22 streams of 8K ProRes video.

Mac Pro will also introduce PCIe expansion to Apple silicon for professional users who tend to rely on internal expansions. There are seven PCIe expansion slots built into the device, with six open ones that support Gen 4 — which is 2x faster. Apple spoke about how it plans to offer customizability for a wide array of users, ensuring their device meets their needs.

Lastly, there's connectivity. Mac Pro features eight built-in Thunderbolt 4 ports — six on the rear with two on top. It can even output visuals to up to six Pro Displays. As for the more traditional inputs, the Mac Pro features three USB-A ports, two high-bandwidth HDMI ports — that support 8K output and 240Hz refresh rate — two 10Gb Ethernet ports, and a headphone jack with support for high-impedance headphones. Wireless network connectivity features support for Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.