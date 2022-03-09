Mac mini refresh could arrive with M2 and M2 Pro chips

We are still drooling over the latest Mac Studio, Studio Display, and other amazing Apple products announced yesterday during Apple’s Peek Performance event. However, we have also started to receive juicy information about the upcoming Mac models, as the guys from 9to5Mac claim that a new Mac mini is on the way. Now, this product is not expected to be as potent as the Mac Studio, but it will be, without a doubt, more potent than its current version.

We have been receiving exciting rumors concerning the upcoming Apple products. Yesterday we got word that the new MacBook Air would feature the same M1 processor as its predecessor, which implies that the new iteration of this laptop will only get a design change. Whatever the case, we now have new information claiming that the Mac mini is still arriving in 2022, and it seems that it may launch with a new Apple M2 chip and even a more potent M2 Pro processor.

The new Mac mini, codenamed J473, will allegedly feature Apple’s new M2 chip, Cupertino’s next-gen chip, for its entry-level Macs and future iPads. This would be the first step towards Apple’s M chips since we have already received M1 versions with Pro, Max, and Ultra monikers.

Internally known as “Staten,” M2 is based on the current A15 chip, while M1 is based on the A14 Bionic. Just like M1, M2 will feature an eight-core CPU (four performance cores and four efficiency cores), but this time with a more powerful 10-core GPU. The new performance cores are codenamed “Avalanche,” and efficiency cores are known as “Blizzard.”

However, the new M2 Mac mini may launch with a more potent M2 Pro processor under the hood. The model codenamed J474 would arrive as a more powerful alternative for those who need more from their PCs, without having to go for the recently launched Mac Studio. Whatever the case, this new M2 Pro chip will allegedly feature “eight performance cores and four efficiency cores, totaling a 12-core CPU versus the 10-core CPU of the current M1 Pro.”

Source: 9to5Mac