When macOS Mojave was announced, one of the biggest headline features was that it brought some big-name iOS apps to the Mac. With Mac Catalyst, apps share the same project and source code so developers can efficiently convert their iPad app’s desktop-class features, and add more just for Mac.

Now, with Mac Catalyst, developers will be able to easily take advantage of the native resolution of the Mac from an iPad App. Apple is bringing more iOS apps over to the macOS.

These tools will allow developers to make do stuff like resizable windows and keyboard tools, which will make them feel like Mac Apps, rather than iPhone apps. New Maps for macOS is also created from Mac Catalyst.

Developing..