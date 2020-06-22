Best MacBook Air Cases – MacBook Air 13-inch

When macOS Mojave was announced, one of the biggest headline features was that it brought some big-name iOS apps to the Mac. With Mac Catalyst, apps share the same project and source code so developers can efficiently convert their iPad app’s desktop-class features, and add more just for Mac.

Now, with Mac Catalyst, developers will be able to easily take advantage of the native resolution of the Mac from an iPad App. Apple is bringing more iOS apps over to the macOS.

These tools will allow developers to make do stuff like resizable windows and keyboard tools, which will make them feel like Mac Apps, rather than iPhone apps. New Maps for macOS is also created from Mac Catalyst.

Developing..

You May Also Like
Android 11 Beta (Developer Preview) released for OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro
The developer-focused beta update has been released as part of the Android 11 Developer Preview Program for OnePlus 8 series phones.
iPadOS 14 brings a universal search bar and a useful sidebar
The sidebar will make it easier to control apps and move around the UI, while the universal search bar will bring more control at the fingertip of users.
Google Pay not working on Android 11 beta? Google says a fix is coming soon
If you live in India and use the UPI system for peer-to-peer online payments, you won’t face any problem making transactions using Google Pay.