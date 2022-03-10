M2 versions of the Mac mini, 13-inch MacBook Pro and other Macs are allegedly on the way

It seems that Apple may continue to amaze us with new products in 2022. A report from Digitimes claims that Cupertino plans to launch new Macs with a new M2 chip made with TSMC’s 4nm architecture.

TSMC’s 4nm process will also build Apple’s M2 chip that will power the new Mac series slated for launch in the second half of this year.

According to Taiwanese publication DigiTimes, we are going to get new Macs powered by an M2 processor later this year, and it seems that there are several products on the way, as Mark Gurman also tweeted that there is more to come in the future, as he is “still expecting an iMac Pro.” He also mentioned new “Mac mini, MacBook Pro 13-inch and 24-inch iMac” models with an M2 processor inside.

Gurman also believes that these new M2-powered Macs may arrive sometime between May and June, while the report from Digitimes claims that they would arrive sometime in the second half of 2022.

There may be huge differences between Apple’s M1 chip and the new M2 processor, as the first one was built on TSMC’s 5nm process, and it features an 8-Core GPU, along with 7 or 8-core GPU options. In contrast, the new M2 chip will allegedly sport an 8-core CPU, but it would now sport a faster 9-core or even 10-core GPU, or well, at least that is what Gurman believes.

Rumors also claim that we are getting a new MacBook Air, but this redesigned model may not be as hot as we’d hope for. Previous information claims that this thin and light laptop would also feature Apple’s M1 processor, but it seems that the chip inside the new MacBook Air could be a modified version of the M1 processor.

Source: Digitimes

Via: MacRumors