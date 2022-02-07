M2 MacBook Pro could lack one key feature

In his weekly newsletter Power On, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman has revealed a couple of interesting developments about the entry-level 13-inch MacBook Pro Apple is planning to launch later this year. Along with the information about M2 MacBook Pro, Gurman has also suggested that Apple planned to launch Face ID on Mac. In addition, Gurman has revealed that Apple is planning to host its Spring event on March 8th.

2022 MacBook Pro to lack ProMotion and mini LED display

We recently got to know that Apple is planning to launch a new entry-level MacBook Pro later this year. The report said that Apple is planning to launch a new 13-inch MacBook Pro that will sell alongside the M1 Pro/Max 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

Gurman now says that Apple is indeed planning to launch 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 chipset later this year. Apple is planning to launch the second generation of M-series chipset, the M2, this fall. The processor is said to be less powerful than M1 Pro and M1 Max, but the rumors claim that it will be much more efficient than the M1 chipset. Other than the M2 processor, Gurman says that Apple will compromise on display and storage to bring down the price of the MacBook Pro.

In comparison to the 14-inch and 16-inch models, the 2022 MacBook Pro is expected to lack a mini LED display. As per the report, the 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro is likely to keep the LCD display. In addition, the MacBook could also lack the ProMotion 120Hz display.

“I’d expect the new entry-level MacBook Pro to match the high-end MacBook Pros by losing the Touch Bar, but key differentiators will be lesser displays, processors, and storage, and no ProMotion nor miniLED. It’ll be one of many Macs in the pipeline with the M2 chip, including refreshes to the 24-inch iMac, entry-level Mac mini and revamped MacBook Air.”

Apple considered Face ID for Macs

In the same newsletter, Mark Gurman has revealed that Apple planned to add Face ID to the M1 iMac. He says that "Face ID was in the cards for the original M1 iMac," but the feature never made it to the final product. He also adds that the Face ID tech will first come to iMac and external display Macs, and then to MacBooks, because the technology requires the display body to be thick. For now, Face ID for MacBooks doesn't exist and we shouldn't expect this feature to arrive anytime soon.

"At this point, the technology to embed Face ID into the thin MacBook displays doesn’t exist. So if Face ID comes to the Mac, I think it will be on an iMac or external monitor first. Apple has definitely been working on this, but time will tell if they launch it."

Apple to host an event on March 8th

Lastly, Gurman has revealed that Apple is planning to host an event on March 8th. This is the Spring event we have been hearing about for the past few weeks. According to rumors, Apple will launch a new iPhone SE model with 5G, iPad Air 5th Gen with faster internals, and "at least one new Mac model" at the event.

Source: Power On | Via: 9to5Mac, MacRumors