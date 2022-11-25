This Black Friday, Apple M2 MacBook Pro is on sale for the lowest price ever. You can get up to $150 off on the laptop. Here's how!

Black Friday is here, and we here at Pocketnow are working round the clock to bring the best deals to you. In the last few days, we have gathered some of the best deals on smartphones, earbuds, laptops, TVs, and more. With the latest discount, Apple's 13-inch 2022 MacBook Pro, the company's only MacBook Pro with an M2 chip, has dropped to just $1149 on sale.

The 2022 MacBook Pro was introduced alongside the M2 MacBook Air earlier this year. While it launched for a price of $1,299, today's Black Friday has taken $150 off the laptop, and it is now available for just $1,149. This is the lowest price we have seen so far for the newest MacBook Pro. Both Amazon and Best Buy are offering amazing discounts on the 8GB/256GB model. There is a $100 discount on the 8GB/512GB model as well, but there are no offers currently available on the 16GB/512GB variant.

Talking about the features of the 2022 13-inch MacBook Pro, it comes with Apple's latest second-generation M2 chipset. Apple M2 chip is based on the newer 5nm technology than the Apple M1. It also offers 18 percent better CPU performance, 35 percent better graphics performance, and a faster Neural Engine compared to the M1.

Despite having the same design as the 2020 MacBook Pro, the M2 MacBook Pro is currently the only MacBook Pro model with the Touchbar — a feature that many users love. For a $150 discount this Black Friday, the M2 MacBook Pro is a definite contender if you're looking for a new sleek-looking laptop.

