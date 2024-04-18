Source: Apple

For those in the market for a new MacBook Air, we have exciting news. You can now own the M2-powered model, a true powerhouse, for an unbeatable price of $849 at Best Buy. This incredible offer includes a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and a choice of four stunning colors. Don't miss out on this exceptional value.

MacBook Air M2 $849 $999 Save $150 The latest MacBook Air is powered by the M2 Apple Silicon, offering even better performance than the M1 series of chips. It comes with an all-new design similar to the new MacBook Pro models, fast internal memory, excellent battery life, and an Apple M2 chipset that provides all the performance you need for multitasking, editing, and working on-the-go. $849 at Amazon $849 at Best Buy

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

You should purchase a new M2 MacBook Air for several reasons, but great battery life and processing power might be what closes the deal. You get up to 18 hours of battery life thanks to the power-efficient performance of the M2 chip, which is also perfect for creators as it will render videos, launch apps, and do things faster. It is also extremely light and versatile thanks to its two Thunderbolt ports that will help you connect anything you want with the help of a USB-C hub.

Looking to maximize your savings and storage space? Opt for the 512GB option for just $1,049, and you'll enjoy the same $150 discount. But that's not all. Best Buy is offering a trade-in program, allowing you to save up to $825 on your purchase. And if you're after a larger screen, the 15-inch MacBook Air is available for just $1,199 with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage inside. Don't miss out on these incredible deals.

Other Great Apple Deals

You will also find excellent price cuts applied to the second-generation AirPods Pro, which are now available for $189 thanks to a 24 percent discount. These wireless earbuds typically go for $249, which means you get to score $60 in instant savings. And if you want a more affordable alternative, remember that you can also check out the second-generation AirPods, now available for just $89, thanks to a very attractive 31 percent discount.