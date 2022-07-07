The M2 MacBook Air is gonna kick ass and here’s why you should get one

At WWDC, Apple unveiled the all-new redesigned MacBook Air with the M2 chip. However, the company did not specify when the new laptop will hit stores. Instead, it only said that the laptop will be going on sale in July but didn’t give us an actual release date. Well, the company has cleared all the confusion as it has finally given the MacBook Air a release date, and it's much sooner than you would think.

Apple has announced that the 2022 MacBook Air with the M2 chip will be available to pre-order from Friday, July 8, i.e., tomorrow. Interested buyers can start placing an order from 8 AM EST (or 5 AM PDT). Apple says the laptop will be available in stores and start arriving at customers' doorstep a week later, i.e., on July 15.

If you're looking to buy the new MacBook Air, we would recommend you to place an order for the laptop as soon as the pre-orders open. Apple's previous few product launches have shown us how placing an order for a new product just a few days after launch can turn into a waiting game.

So, if you don't want to wait weeks/months for your new laptop to arrive, we would recommend you to place an order as soon as the pre-orders go live. Prices for the M2 MacBook Air start at $1,199 in the United States. You can purchase Apple's new laptop from its official website and from third-party retailers like Adorama and B&H (links given below).

Apple's new MacBook Air comes with an all-new design. The old wedged design is now gone and the design looks much more in line with the 14- and 16-inch models from the last year. On top of the new design, you also get a slightly bigger 13.6-inch display, thanks to slimmer bezels. The display is also 25% brighter in comparison to the previous generation, and there is also a notch up top that houses the much improved 1080p webcam.

Powering the new MacBook Air is Apple's latest M2 chipset. Apple promises up to 18% faster CPU performance, up to 35% faster GPU performance, and 40% faster neural engine in comparison to the M1 chip. All of these performance gains come with no change in battery life (18 hours). You can also configure the M2 chipset to up to 24GB of unified memory.

Other features of the MacBook Air include MagSafe charging (you also get a color-matched cable), two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and a 3.5mm audio jack that supports high-impedance headphones. Unlike the MacBook Pro with an M2 chip, you get a full Function row with physical buttons. The laptop is available in four stylish colors: Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Space Gray.

So why should you get one? For just $200 more than the previous-generation MacBook Air, you get a lot of features: a new design, MagSafe support, better display, the latest chipset, and a lot more. And if the M2 MacBook Pro reviews gave us a glimpse of what's to come, the new MacBook Air could be an excellent purchase if you're looking to upgrade.

On paper, Apple's new MacBook Air seems like a worthy upgrade, but we'll reserve our final thoughts for the full review. Stay tuned to our Pocketnow's YouTube channel to see how the M2 MacBook Air performs in daily life. If you want to know something specific about the 2022 MacBook Air, then do let us know in the comments section below!