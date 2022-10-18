Apple has announced the all-new iPad Pro powered by the M2 chipset. What more does it offer over the previous gen? Here's everything you need to know.

Apple today officially announced the new iPad Pro powered by the M2 chipset. The new tablet from Apple not only comes with a better chipset but also offers a new Apple Pencil experience, faster connectivity, and much more. Wondering what the differences between this year's iPad Pro and the 2021 variant are? Here's everything you need to know.

Technical Specifications

Tablet iPad Pro 2022 iPad Pro 2021 Starting Price $799 $799 (Available from third parties only) Dimensions 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.4 mm 280.6 x 214.9 x 6.4 mm Weight 682 grams 682 grams Display 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR

11-inch Liquid Retina 12.9-inch Liquid Retina XDR

11-inch Liquid Retina Processor Apple M2 Apple M1 Processor Features 8-core CPU

10-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine

100GB/s memory bandwidth

8GB / 16GB RAM

Supports hardware-accelerated ProRes and ProRes RAW 8-core CPU

8-core GPU

16-core Neural Engine

8GB / 16GB RAM

Doesn't support hardware-accelerated ProRes and ProRes RAW Internal Storage Up to 2TB Up to 2TB Rear Camera Wide: 12MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture

Ultra Wide: 10MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture Wide: 12MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture

Ultra Wide: 10MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture Front Camera 12MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture, Smart HDR 4 12MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture, Smart HDR 3 Connectivity 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave4), Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 5G (sub-6GHz and mmWave4), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Ports Thunderbolt / USB 4 port Thunderbolt / USB 4 port Colors Silver, Space Gray Silver, Space Gray OS iPadOS 16.1 Supports the latest iPadOS version

What's different?

Source: Pocketnow

The main difference between the 2022 iPad Pro and the 2021 iPad Pro is in the internal hardware. While the 2021 variant is powered by the Apple M1 chipset, the 2022 iPad Pro is powered by Apple's latest and greatest M2 chipset. Apple says the new chipset allows the iPad to handle even the most demanding workflows, from photo editing to complex 3D modeling to healthcare analysis, quite easily.

Technicality-wise, the M2 chipset inside the new iPad Pro features an 8-core CPU that is 15 percent faster than the last year's variant. It comes with a 10-core GPU promising 35 percent better graphics performance and a 16-core Neural Engine that can process 15.8 trillion operations per second — 40 percent more than M1. Furthermore, the memory bandwidth has been increased by 50%.

Thanks to the new chipset, the M2 iPad Pro also features faster Wi-Fi 6E compared to the Wi-Fi 6 on the 2021 model. The Cellular model now supports 5G in more areas around the world and offers 2x download speeds compared to the previous generation. Another major difference between the M1 iPad Pro and the M2 iPad Pro is the new Apple Pencil Hover experience.

While the Cupertino giant hasn't launched a new Apple Pencil, it says the new iPad Pro is always aware of where the Apple-made stylus is. The M2 iPad Pro can detect Apple Pencil up to 12 mm above the display, allowing users to see a preview of their mark before they make it. Similar functionality has been available on the Samsung Galaxy Note for quite a long time, but it's good to see the technology make its way to an Apple device.

And while the camera system has remained the same, and the new iPad Pro also features 12MP Wide and 10MP Ultra Wide cameras, the M2 variant supports Smart HDR 4 for photos and ProRes video. On the other hand, the M1 iPad Pro features Smart HDR 3 only.

What's the same?

Source: Apple

The rest of the features (quite literally). The M2 iPad Pro comes with the same display as the last year's models. This means the 11-inch variant comes with the same Liquid Retina display, while the 12.9-inch variant comes with a mini LED Liquid Retina XDR display — sorry, no mini LED display for the 11-inch model yet.

It also comes with the same design as the previous generation and no new color options. Other features such as Center Stage on the front camera, the best speakers and microphones on a tablet, and a smooth iPadOS experience are also present. While we're all expecting Apple to address the bad battery life issue many users have had with the iPad Pro, it has also been left unchanged.

Source: Apple

And finally, you guessed it right, the pricing has also been left unchanged. The new 11-inch iPad Pro will be available for $799, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant will retail at $999. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099 for the Wi-Fi model, and costs $1,299 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. Color options remain the same, i.e., Space Gray and Silver, with 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB as storage variants. You can pre-order all the variants today, and they will be available in stores beginning Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

Should you upgrade?

If you're looking for a new productivity device that will be able to handle all the high-end tasks without any hiccups, the new M2 iPad Pro is a great option. The new M2 chipset offers various performance gains over the previous generation, and the Apple Pencil hover feature might come in handy for a lot of creators.

However, if you already own an iPad Pro (even the 2020 variant), you don't really need to upgrade. There are many similarities between the M1 iPad Pro and the M2 iPad Pro, and it's possible that Apple is preparing a huge upgrade for the next year's model. Moreover, previous iPad Pro models will also support the same iPadOS 16 features as the new generation (including Stage Manager). Therefore, we don't see any genuine reason to upgrade the 2021 model to the 2022 model.

What are your thoughts on the M2 iPad Pro? Let us know in the comments section below!