Apple's latest and greatest M2 iPad Pro and the new 10th Generation iPad are now available for purchase. Check out the best deals right here!

Apple unveiled the M2 iPad Pro and the 10th Generation iPad on October 18, 2022. The new tablets from Apple offer many upgrades over the previous generation models. Both the iPad 10 and iPad Pro M2 are now available for purchase at Apple's official website and at popular online retailers. This article outlines some of the best deals available on the new iPad models and where to buy them.

M2 iPad Pro: Key Features and Where to Buy

Powered by the Apple M2 chipset, the new iPad Pro offers minimal upgrades compared to the previous generation. It features the same design, display, camera, and battery as the previous models. The main upgrades are in the SoC department, and Apple claims the new M2 iPad Pro features a 15 percent faster CPU and a 35 percent faster GPU compared to the 2021 variant.

It also features the new Apple Pencil hover experience. Using the new technology, the M2 iPad Pro can detect Apple Pencil up to 12 mm above the display, allowing users to see a preview of their mark before they make it. The feature will come in handy for a lot of digital creators.

In terms of price, the new iPad Pro is similar to last year's models. The new 11-inch iPad Pro is available for $799, while the Wi-Fi + Cellular model retails for $999. As for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro model, it starts at $1,099 for the Wi-Fi-only variant and costs $1,299 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The color options are Space Gray and Silver, with storage configurations of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB.

10th Generation iPad: Key Features and Where to Buy

In addition to the powerful iPad Pro, the 10th-generation iPad is also available for purchase starting today. The 10th-generation iPad starts at a higher price of $449 for the base variant, which is much higher compared to the 9th Gen iPad. It, however, features a lot of upgrades (almost in every department), making it a worthy purchase.

Starting with the display, the iPad 10 features a larger 10.9-inch screen with much slimmer bezels. The Touch ID is now embedded in the Power button, and the tablet comes with a USB-C port for charging. It is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset (the same as the iPhone 12), which is 20 percent faster compared to the iPad 9's A13 Bionic. Thanks to the new chipset, the iPad 10 also features and features 5G and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity.

It is the first iPad model to come with a landscape front-facing camera. It also supports Center Stage, making it an ideal device for video calls. The tablet goes on sale starting today and is available in four "vibrant" colors, namely blue, yellow, pink, and silver. You can find the best deals on the device using the links given below.