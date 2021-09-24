Apple’s much-awaited M1X MacBook Pro doesn’t seem that far as the references to some unreleased MacBook models have been found in the latest macOS Monterey beta. macOS Monterey’s latest beta comes with two new listings for display resolutions for the System Information app, which are probably the upcoming M1X 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

The two new resolutions listed in the System Information app are 3024 x 1964 pixels and 3456 x 2234 pixels. Currently, Apple doesn’t make a Mac with a built-in Retina display based on these resolutions. The 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro Apple sells has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 whereas the 16-inch Intel variant has a 3072 x 1920 display. This suggests that not only the MacBooks will have a bigger display, but they’ll also pack in more pixels making it close to a 4K display.

Based on these numbers, 9to5Mac suggests the pixel density per inch will increase from 227 PPI to 257 PPI.

Along with the list of MacBook and Mac resolutions, the System Information app also includes display resolutions that are supported by the operating system, and not only for Apple displays. An interesting thing to note here is that these two new resolutions have been marked “Retina,” which is only the case for official Apple Mac and Mac displays suggesting these are for unreleased Mac or MacBooks. Our best guess is that the new resolutions are for the upcoming M1X MacBook Pro models.

The 2021 M1X MacBook Pro is said to be coming with larger 14-inch and 16-inch mini LED displays. They’ll bring a redesign to the MacBook Pro lineup, and will bring back the I/O ports, such as the SD card slot and HDMI port. They’ll feature MagSafe magnetic charging and will get rid of the TouchBar. The new models are said to be arriving in the next few weeks.

Via: MacRumors, 9to5Mac