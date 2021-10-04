Apple held its California Streaming event last month where it announced iPhone 13 series and the new Apple Watch Series 7. However, at the event, there was no showcase or product timeline announcement of the upcoming 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that are expected to be powered by the M1X chip. Now, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple is on schedule with the M1X MacBook Pro who says that the new Macs should be launching in the coming few weeks.

Gurman, in the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, says the M1X chip is “still on tap for 2021” and will first show up in new MacBook Pro models sometime “in the next month.” Apple typically announces new Macs and MacBook Pro in October, so it’s likely that his predicted timeline will actually turn out to be true. The evidence of the M1X MacBook Pro was also found in the latest macOS Monterey.

According to Gurman, the M1X chip, which is expected to power the 2021 MacBook Pro, will be available in two variants. Both the variants will have a 10-core CPU with eight high-performance cores and two high-efficiency cores. The difference will be in the number of GPU cores, in which one variant will have a 16-core GPU whereas the other one will have a 32-core GPU, claims Gurman.

The Apple M1X chip, the likely name for a more graphics-intense and professional-focused M1 chip, is indeed still on tap for 2021. We’ll likely see it show up first in a new range of MacBook Pros in the next month and a higher-end Mac mini at some point. The M1X has been developed in two variations: both with 10 CPU cores (eight high-performance and two high-efficiency) and either 16 or 32 graphics cores.

2021 M1X MacBook Pro is expected to come with a major redesign. It will host a smaller chassis with more number of I/O ports, such as the SD card slot and HDMI port. They’ll feature MagSafe magnetic charging and will get rid of the TouchBar. Reports also suggest that the upcoming MacBook Pros will feature the mini LED display.

Via: Power On