Apple’s 2020 announcement was filled with amazing surprises. Cupertino took the first step in its transition from Intel to its proprietary chips. The new 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini were announced, as Apple also said that it would take the company two years to complete this transition. And as we get closer to November 2021, we have already received new hints as to what may arrive in 2022.

A new report from Bloomberg shines some light on what could be the upcoming Apple Silicone roadmap for the next 12 months. Mark Gurman suggests that Apple wouldn’t need two years to complete its Mac lineup transition to Apple Silicon. Let us remember that we already have the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air, plus the M1 Mac mini and the latest M1-powered 24-inch iMac.

Now, we are expecting to get two new MacBook Pro models with a new M1X processor before 2021 comes to an end, and rumors also suggest that Apple is also working on delivering a more powerful Mac mini. Gurman also believes that the iMac line should make a full transition by the end of next year, and we could also get a smaller Mac Pro with Apple Silicon later in 2022 as well. Further, rumors of a redesigned MacBook Air have also been appearing every so often, which Gurman suggests could arrive with MagSafe support.

However, he also claims that Apple will give us one more Intel-powered Mac Pro. Rumors suggest that the processor inside this new Mac Pro could be the Intel Ice Lake Xeon W-3300, which means that Apple fans would be able to choose between this model and a smaller Apple Silicon Mac Pro. The smaller option could be around half the size of the current Mac Pro but with a similar design.

