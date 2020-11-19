Apple’s latest products with M1 processor can run some Windows apps. The M1-powered MacBooks support CrossOver 20 for running some Windows apps. For reference, CrossOver is based on the open-source Wine project. It allows users to run Windows apps on macOS and Linux. The new MacBooks with M1 processor don’t support Boot Camp. Hence, this is great news for those who used Boot Camp to run Windows apps on Macs.

The latest development comes from developers at CodeWeavers who were able to run CrossOver 20 on the new M1-powered MacBook laptops. It allowed them to run a wide range of Windows applications. Moreover, they were able to use the graphical performance of the M1-powered MacBook models to play games like Among Us and Team Fortress 2. In the explanation, the developers said, “imagine – a 32-bit Windows Intel binary, running in a 32-to-64 bridge in Wine/ CrossOver on top of macOS, on an ARM CPU that is emulating x86.” Basically, CrossOver 20 is using Rosetta 2 tech to emulate Windows Intel binaries on macOS to emulate x86 binaries on the new ARM-based Mac laptop.

This was tested on the cheapest Macbook Air running Big Sur 11.1 and installed CrossOver 20.0.2 on it. However, the gameplay for Team Fortress 2 shared by CodeWeavers shows some lag in-game. It didn’t run on the highest frame rate possible. Notably, it is running on the base-level MacBook Air that does not have active cooling and has a 7-core GPU instead of the 8-core found on the higher-end variant.