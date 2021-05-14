We keep on getting some great savings from Amazon.com. You can currently get a new M1 MacBook Pro for just $1,149 after receiving a $150 discount on both the Silver and Space Gray color variants. You also get 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and one of the most powerful laptops in the market with a 13-inch display. Now, if you want more storage space, you can also grab the 512GB variant. It comes with the same Apple M1 chip, 8GB RAM, and a long-lasting battery. And it’s getting the same $150 discount, so you can grab one for $1,349.

If you want a powerful laptop, but you don’t find enough reasons to go Pro, you can also choose the smaller and lighter MacBook Air, which is getting a $99 discount on its 256GB version in Gold. This means you can get one for $900, while the Silver variant is up for sale at $940 after a $59 discount. And if you want extra storage space, the Gold version is also your best option, as it’s getting a $149 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $1,100. The Silver and the Space Gray variants are selling for $1.179 and $1,191 after receiving a $70 and $58 discount, respectively.

And if you’re more interested in getting a desktop PC, you can get the 27-inch 2020 Apple iMac with Retina 5K display for $1,600 since it’s getting $199 savings, out of which $99 will be reflected at checkout. You will also get 256GB of storage space, 8GB RAM, and a 3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 processor. Now, you can also get the 3.3GHz Intel Core i5 variant with double the storage space for $1,800 with a $199 discount.

The smaller 21.5-inch iMac is also on sale, and you can score yours for $1,100 after receiving a $199 discount as well. It also features 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and a 3.6GHz Intel Core i3 processor. The more powerful 3.0GHz Intel Core i5 variant with the same RAM and storage is also on sale, and you can get one for $1,299 after a $20 discount.

Now, if you really want power, you can get the 27-inch iMac Pro for $2,899 after receiving a $399 discount. This powerful Mac comes with an Intel Xenon processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB storage, and more. The only thing you need to know is that this is a renewed model. If you want more power and don’t want to break the bank, we suggest you wait until the latest 2021 Apple iMac is released, and you can get one starting at $1,499 with a fresh new design, even though I don’t necessarily love the white bezels.