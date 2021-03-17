Video Capture MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 review

Apple’s latest M1 laptops have been getting plenty of love over at Amazon.com. You can currently get a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage space, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s M1 processor for just $1,350 after $149 savings. Now, if you can live with 256GB of storage space, you can also get your new MacBook Pro for $1,150 with the same $149 discount.

Apple’s M1 MacBook Air is also on sale if you choose to go for the 512GB storage version. You get $74 off, meaning that you can get yours for $1,175 in Space Gray or Gold, while the best deal comes with the Silver color option, as it’s selling for $1,170.92 after a $78.08 discount. Now, if you’re looking for a more affordable laptop, you can consider the Lenovo Chromebook Duet that’s now selling for $222.09 after receiving a $16.28 discount, which features 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage space.

Suppose you’re also looking to boost your audio experience. In that case, you can do so with TCL’s Alto 9+ 3.1 Dolby Atmos Sound Bar with RAY·DANZ Technology, which’s now available for $249 after getting a $50.99 discount. If you’re more interested in taking your music on the go, you can grab the JBL CLIP 3 that can now be yours for just under $50 with $20 savings, or grab a pair of Beats Solo3 Wireless headphones for $120, and save $79.95.

Now, there are some essential accessories on sale for your new laptop, or the one you already have. First, you can get a new Lenovo Portable Aluminum Laptop Stand to get your display into a more comfortable viewing position, and the best part is that it’s now selling for just $20 after a $5 discount. Next up, the Anker USB C Hub comes with 65W Power Delivery, 4K HDMI, 1Gbps Ethernet, USB-C Data Port, and two USB A 3.0 ports for $34 with $12 savings.

Finally, you can also get yourself a new Leather Desk Pad Protector for just $11.55 with $4.44 savings. This non-slip PU leather desk blotter is also waterproof, and it will not only help to protect your desk it will also make it look better. There’s another choice that’s a bit more affordable, as the Weelth Multifunctional Office Desk Pad can be yours for $10.44 when you apply the on-page coupon.

