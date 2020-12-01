We keep getting rumors suggesting that Apple is gearing up to launch its first devices with mini-LED displays. Last week, we were getting a report from The Elec saying that at least one iPad Pro would feature this new display technology and that it would arrive sometime in the Q1 of 2021. And now, a new rumor suggests that we could also get a new M1 MacBook Pro using mini-LED displays shortly after.

According to a report from DigiTimes, Apple could launch its new M1 MacBook Pro with a mini-LED display in the second quarter of 2021. It would benefit several Taiwan manufacturers, as they are getting ready to supply the upcoming Macs’ displays.

“Apple’s suppliers in Taiwan, including LED chip vendor Epistar, testing and sorting specialist FitTech, SMT service provider Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology, backlight board supplier Zhen Ding Technology, cooling solution provider Auras Technology and process equipment maker All Ring Technology, are all ready to gain growth momentum from upcoming shipments for Apple’s miniLED-backlit devices, the sources said.

“The sources continued that Foxconn Technology and Compal Electronics will share the assembly orders for miniLED ‌iPad Pro‌ devices, and MacBook Pro products adopting M1 chipsets will be mainly produced by Quanta Computer and partly by Foxconn.”

TSMC is believed to benefit the most from these new devices, as the company is reportedly taking care of the 5nm chip manufacturing for both the mini-LED iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models. Ming-Chi Kuo had already mentioned that mini-LED production for the upcoming iPad Pros was to take place in the last quarter of 2020, so it is expected to launch in the first months of the upcoming year. He also mentioned that the new 16.1-inch and 14.1-inch MacBook Pros were arriving in the first half of 2021, but we will have to wait a bit longer to see them if this report’s information is correct.

Source DigiTimes

Via MacRumors