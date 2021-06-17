We start today’s deals with great news for anyone looking to get their hands on a new M1-powered Mac. Every new Mac with Apple Silicone is getting some sort of discount or price drop, and we have gathered them all in the same spot for you to check them out. First up, we have the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, which starts at $1,150 after receiving a $149 discount on any of its Silver or Space Gray color variants. Or get twice the storage with the same 8GB RAM and the same M1 chip for $1,300 after a $199 discount that will be split by a first $150 discount on the laptop’s landing page, followed by $49 savings reflected at checkout.

The MacBook Air is another great option for those who love to take their work on the go. The 256GB storage variant with 8GB RAM is currently getting a $50 discount across the board, which means you can choose between any of its three different color variants. However, should you want more storage and still manage to squeeze in some savings, your choice will be limited to the Gold variant, as it’s the only one getting a $100 discount on its 512GB option, leaving it up for grabs at $1,149.

And if you’d rather have a new Mac to work at home, you can get a new M1 Mac mini with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM for $600 after receiving a $99 discount that will be split in $40 instant savings plus a $59 discount which reflected at checkout. And you can get twice as much storage for $200 more, as the 512 GB storage variant goes for $799 with $100 savings.

You can also grab a new 24-inch M1 iMac with an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU for $1,250 on its Blue and Silver color variants with 256GB storage and 8GB RAM. On paper, this comes with the same power as the Mac mini, but remember that you get a color-matched Magic Mouse with Magic Keyboard or Magic Keyboard with Touch ID upon purchase, and your iMac also features a 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness, so you don’t have to be thinking about getting a new display.

M1 Mac mini

M1 24-inch iMac