We are still amazed by the power and battery efficiency of Apple Silicon. And it turns out that even Apple was surprised by the battery life in their MacBook, even so, that some believed that the battery indicator was buggy. Or that’s what Apple marketing VP Bob Borchers told to the guys over at Tom’s Guide.

Mr. Brochers recently spoke with Tom’s Guide after the site made some tests on the battery life of the M1 MacBook Pro. The result gave them a total of 16 hours and 25 minutes, which came very close to matching the 17 hours of battery life that Apple says we will get if we stick to browsing the web wirelessly.

The most striking thing about the M1 is its battery life. For example, the MacBook Pro lasted an astounding 16 hours and 25 minutes in our web surfing test. The previous Intel model lasted 10:21. That’s a huge difference, and this increase caused more than one double take within Apple.

When we saw that first system and then you sat there and played with it for a few hours and the battery didn’t move, we thought ‘Oh man, that’s a bug, the battery indicator is broken,’” said Bob Borchers, VP of worldwide product marketing for Apple. “And then Tim’s laughing in the background, ‘Nope, that’s the way it’s supposed to be’ and it was pretty phenomenal.”

Now, we know that Apple’s M1 chips are great for video processing and other general tasks, but they still can’t provide an awesome gaming experience, or at least not yet, as Borchers claims that this may change with the arrival of future Apple Silicon.

As rumors swirl around a future M1X chip for the MacBook Pro 2021 and a possible M2 chip for the 2022 MacBook Air, Apple sees big things ahead for Apple Silicon, both in terms of achieving new designs and perhaps appealing to the most demanding audience of all — gamers. After all, many of the engineers building Apple’s chips are gamers themselves.

“Of course, you can imagine the pride of some of the GPU folks and imagining, ‘Hey, wouldn’t it be great if it hits a broader set of those really intense gamers,’” said Milet. “It’s a natural place for us to be looking, to be working closely with our Metal team and our Developer team. We love the challenge.”

I would love to see Macs perform just as well, if not even better than today’s best gaming laptops. And it would be even better to see them overpower gaming PCs, even though I don’t see Apple going crazy with RGB lighting in their sexy-looking devices, and that’s still important for many gamers.

