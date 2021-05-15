We start today’s deals with the latest MacBook Air that’s currently $99 off, meaning you can get one for $900. This laptop comes with the latest M1 Chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage, and the best part is that you can get any color variant, as they’re all receiving the same treatment. If you want the 512GB variant, you can get one starting at $1,149 with $100 savings if you choose the Gold version. The Silver option is getting a $70 discount, meaning you can get one for $1,179, and finally, the Space Gray model can be yours for $1,191 with $58 savings.

You can also grab a new 2019 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro with $214 savings if you grab the Space Gray version with 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 2.6Ghz Intel Core i7 processor, since it’s now selling for $1,185, and if you want the Silver variant, you will have to settle with $200 savings, as it sells for $2,199.

And if you’re looking for a Windows PC, you can head over to Dell.com, where you will find the Vostro 5510 Laptop with an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and an Intel Iris Xe graphics card with shared memory for $649 when you enter promo code VOSTRO649. At checkout. If you don’t, you can also get it for $979, down from its regular $1,400 price tag.

Now, we have also found several Android devices on sale. We start with the Microsoft Surface Duo dual-screen tablet. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 6GB RAM, and depending on the storage option you go for, you can get one starting at $600 and go all the way up to $670.

The OnePlus 8 is also on sale, and you can get one for just $400 at B&H, which means you get 50 percent off its regular $800 price tag. It comes in Onyx Black, and you also get a triple Rear camera setup with a primary 48MP camera sensor, 128GB of internal storage, and 6GB RAM. You can also grab a new Google Pixel 4a for $381 with $8 savings, and you get a Static Grey case bundled with your new devices, or grab a new Sony Xperia 5 II for 848 after getting a $101.99 discount.

And if we head over to Amazon.com, we can find the Google Pixel 4a selling for just $349 with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM.