Well, Samsung products aren’t the only ones with amazing discounts. Today we kick-off 2021 with a nice collection of Apple deals that come from Amazon.com.

We will start with one of the most impressive laptops available in today’s market, as the latest MacBook Air with an Apple M1 processor is currently available for $1,200 if you grab one in Gold. Unfortunately, this deal doesn’t apply to the Silver or Space Gray color variants, which are still priced at $1,250. Still, you will get a 13-inch 8GB RAM and 512GB storage MacBook Air with an M1 chipset.

If you’re looking to go Pro, the 16-inch MacBook Pro is currently getting a $200 discount, which leaves it at $2,199. This will get you an Intel Core i7 processor, a 16-inch display, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage in its Space Gray color variant. However, the savings drop to $150 when you choose to go for the Silver option, which is currently selling for $2,249. Still, you may also want to consider getting the latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pro, as you can get it with the same 512GB storage for $1,450, and you would be getting more power for less.

We then move onto Apple iPads, as we also see discounts on the latest iPad Pro and iPad Air. The new 12.9-inch iPad pro with WiFi-only connectivity and 256GB storage space is currently getting a $70 discount in its Space Gray color option, which leaves it at $1,029. The same model with the same specs in Silver is getting a $61 price cut, which leaves it at just under $1,038. However, the LTE version with the same storage is selling for $1,186.55.

The 11-inch iPad Pro is also getting some love, as the 128GB storage version with WiFi support can be yours for $750 with $49 savings in its Space Gray color option, or pay $9 more to get the Silver color option.

The WiFi-only 10.9-inch iPad Air will also give you savings, depending on the color variant you go for, as the Space Gray version with 64GB storage is selling for $570 with a $29 discount. This price tag also applies to the Sky Blue, the Rose Gold, and the Green color options, but if you want the best deal, you may want to go for the Silver variant, as it’s getting a $40 discount, leaving it up for grabs at just $559. Still, you may also want to get more storage space, and if that’s your case, you may want to go for the Space Gray or the Sky Blue versions with 256GB storage, which are currently $50 off, leaving them at $699.

