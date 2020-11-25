M1 Mac mini

Apple recently unveiled the Mac mini powered by its M1 chip alongside its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro. While the company says that its 8-core CPU boasts of 3x faster processing performance than the previous generation, it is all packed within the iconic 7.7-inch-square design. The device has started shipping, and problems are now emerging as well. Some users are complaining that their M1 Mac mini is facing Bluetooth connectivity issues.

“I am using the Logitech Mx keys keyboard, and MX Master 3 mouse. On the very first boot, it would not recognize the keyboard or mouse as available to pair via Bluetooth. I resorted to a wired keyboard and mouse to get through the setup. After that, I was able to pair both, and they work great. However any time I reboot the machine, I can’t log in because the keyboard and mouse are not connected. Using the wired keyboard lets me log in, and then the Bluetooth keyboard and mouse start working again. I’ve submitted a bug report, but I’m wondering if anyone else has experienced this,” wrote a user on Reddit. This was followed by several comments from users facing the same issue.

Moreover, a YouTuber named Patrick Tomasso made a video on his channel, where he explained that using a Bluetooth mouse on his M1 Mac mini is almost impossible as the connection gets lost all the time. He says he has already tried using Mac mini with a Logitech MX Master 3 and a Magic Mouse 2, but “all of them cut out intermittently” during use. Furthermore, he experienced problems with Bluetooth connection when pairing AirPods Pro and other wireless accessories to his M1 Mac mini.

We still don’t know the reasons behind these connectivity issues. It could be a software bug or a hardware malfunction. The company is yet to recognize the problem. As of now, there seems to be no workaround besides using a third-party Bluetooth receiver.

